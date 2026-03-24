The Chicago White Sox are getting some bad news on Tuesday, as it was announced that franchise legend Frank Thomas is suing the franchise. Thomas is alleging that the team sold merchandise with his name on it without permission, per the Chicago Tribune.

Thomas is one of the White Sox's most well-known players. Nicknamed “the Big Hurt,” Thomas played for the team from 1990-2005. He then spent a few more years in Major League Baseball playing for a few other teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thomas was known as a monster at the plate. He was twice named the American League MVP, in 1993 and 1994. Thomas was also named an All-Star for five consecutive seasons, from 1993-1997. He worked as both a designated hitter, and first baseman.

It now appears that Thomas and Chicago will go to battle in court.

“The complaint claimed companies including Nike, Fanatics and the White Sox sold “City Connect 2.0″ jerseys featuring Thomas’ name and his No. 35 beginning in April 2025 without his consent or compensation,” Fox32 Chicago reported.

Thomas is seeking financial damages in his complaint, the outlet reported. Time will tell what comes of the situation. White Sox fans have to be distressed to see one of their most beloved players at odds with the franchise.

The lawsuit was filed just days before the start of the 2026 MLB season. Chicago is seeking a winning campaign, after having a string of 100-plus loss seasons the last few years. In 2025, the White Sox finished the year with a 60-102 record.

Thomas officially retired from MLB in 2010. The slugger finished his career with 521 home runs, and 1,704 RBIs. His number 35 was retired by the White Sox.

Chicago officially opens their season with a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.