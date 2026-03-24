The Seattle Seahawks were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2025 season. Seattle soared all the way to a Super Bowl victory after signing journeyman QB Sam Darnold to a three-year contract during free agency. But the Seahawks did not make any splashy moves during NFL free agency this offseason.

Seattle spent most of their resources retaining their own players, including wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks need to add some young talent in the 2026 NFL Draft after playing it safe during free agency.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks only have four selections in the draft after making several additions to fuel their Super Bowl run. Seattle's front office will be under pressure to nail every single pick.

Which prospects make the most sense for the Seahawks?

This seven-round Seahawks mock draft from the PFF mock draft shows one possibility of what could happen in Pittsburgh next month.

Round 1, Pick 32: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

This is a popular pick for the Seahawks, and it is easy to understand the appeal.

Boston grew up just 35 miles south of Seattle in South Hill, Washington. He stayed home for college, attending the University of Washington in Seattle. But there is much more to like about Boston than him being a hometown kid.

The Seahawks would be wise to invest in more youth at the wide receiver position. Jaxon Smith-Njigba just signed a massive contract extension that will keep him in Seattle for years to come. That means adding more talent at a lower price should be appealing to Seattle's front office.

Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed are still under contract for the next few seasons. But neither player is very cheap and each could begin to regress in the near future. Adding Boston immediately eliminates this concern.

Boston has excellent size at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds. He is an incredibly tough player whose excellent ball skills help him thrive in contested catch situations. Boston is not quite DK Metcalf in terms of physical dominance, but he could play a similar role for the Seahawks.

This pick makes so much sense for Seattle.

Round 2, Pick 64: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Edge rusher is another position that should be a huge priority for the Seahawks.

Seattle lost Boye Mafe in free agency and do not have any other long-term starters on the roster. Uchenna Nwosu is on the final year of his current contract and DeMarcus Lawrence is only locked up through 2027. Both players are in their 30s, so adding youth to the position is an obvious need.

Moore boasts ideal size and length for a modern edge rusher. He is capable when defending the run but takes his game to another level as a pas rusher. Moore loves to drive offensive linemen into the pocket with his bull rush. He used that ability to generate a lot of pressures at Michigan, some of which turned into sacks.

Moore might not be every team's cup of tea, but he checks the box of adding youth and energy to the team's pass rush.

This pick would look even better in a few years if Moore can improve as a run defender. But even if he doesn't, he should still have a role on Seattle's defense.

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Round 3, Pick 96: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Seattle doubles down at edge rusher by adding Crawford.

Crawford is a former basketball player who only started playing football his senior year in high school. As a result, he still needs to develop his technique and football instincts to reach his full potential. Perhaps working with an NFL coaching staff will help him get over the hump.

But what does Crawford offer from day one as a rookie?

Crawford is an explosive athlete who already excels at getting upfield quickly as a pass rusher. He is a stand-up linebacker, making him a natural fit in Seattle's 3-4 defensive scheme.

There's plenty of reason to believe in Crawford's upside after what he showed during his time at Auburn. But he projects as nothing more than a situational pass rusher in Seattle, at least during his rookie season.

Still, this is a great process pick that addresses a big position of need for the Seahawks.

Round 6, Pick 188: LB Trey Moore, Texas

Moore is a bit of a “tweener” prospect who qualifies as both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher.

He started 46 games during his collegiate career (split between Texas and UTSA) and certainly looked the part of a capable pass rusher. Moore is a bit of a technician who boasts a deep bag of tricks that help him get out of sticky situations.

Moore also showed some brief flashes of talent at off-ball linebacker. But there are plenty of unknowns about how well he would hold up in coverage, especially against NFL teams.

Ultimately, what NFL teams make of Moore's speed could help them decide where to play him.

The worst-case scenario here is that Seattle takes a shot on yet another edge rusher. This is a good use of a late-round pick.