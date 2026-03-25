The New York Knicks continue to take care of business. They extended their winning streak to seven games after outlasting the New Orleans Pelicans in a 121-116 victory at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.

Jalen Brunson had a big performance for the Knicks, pacing his team with 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting, while dishing out seven assists to go along with a rebound in 39 minutes of action. His huge fourth-quarter performance helped New York repulse Zion Williamson and the Pels.

Brunson's takeover did not surprise Josh Hart.

“That's the position I know he likes to be in,” Hart told reporters following the game, via Knicks Videos. “We want him in that position,” added Hart, who finished the game, who contributed 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

Article Continues Below

The Knicks know they can always count on Brunson to deliver when they need him in the clutch, and he proved that again by lighting up New Orleans. He went 4-for-5 from the field and drained all his seven attempts from the free throw line in the fourth period. Hart helped out too, scoring six of his total output in the final frame.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 21 points, with Towns adding 14 boards for a double-double.

Williamson paced the Pelicans with 22 points, while Jeremiah Fears came off the bench and supplied his team with 21 points.

New York is now just five games off the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-25 record, which they will look to improve on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.