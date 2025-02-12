Jaylen Brown has put together yet another All-Star campaign after claiming the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award and leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th championship in team history. He will look to build upon his success on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs before the All-Star break, but Brown has popped up on the injury report.

The Celtics, who are already without Jrue Holiday due to a right shoulder injury, are in danger of being without one of their two All-Stars against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Boston has won nine of their last 12 games, but Brown's status could drastically change their potential against San Antonio on Wednesday night.

This has led many fans to ask, “Is Jaylen Brown playing vs. the Spurs?”

Latest Jaylen Brown injury update

Originally Brown found himself as questionable to play against the Spurs on the Celtics' injury report due to right knee soreness. The team has since ruled him out in order to get extra rest ahead of the All-Star break, according to Celtics reporter Jay King.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Brown has appeared on Boston's injury due to a variety of bumps and bruises. He has played in 46 of the Celtics' 54 games to this point, recently missing Monday's game against the Miami Heat due to right knee swelling.

This season, Brown has averaged 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point range. He was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career and the third consecutive season.

Overall, Brown has remained constant from the Celtics' championship season. While his scoring and efficiency have dropped slightly, Boston remains one of the top teams in the league with the firepower that surrounds Brown.

While Jayson Tatum leads the team in scoring, rebounds, and total shots made, Brown leads the Celtics in total two-point shots made (303). Nearly 77 percent of Brown's total made shots have been from inside the three-point line.

With Brown being held out due to his knee issue, the Celtics will lean on Tatum and Derrick White to do the heavy lifting on offense. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser would also see their offensive workload increase if Brown is unable to play.

In the Celtics' previous game, a 103-85 victory over the Heat, Hauser stepped up in the starting rotation for Brown with 15 points on 5-of-8 from the perimeter. Hauser ranks fourth on the Celtics in made triples this season, trailing Tatum, White, and Pritchard.

So, when it comes to whether Jaylen Brown will play on Wednesday against the Spurs before the All-Star break, the Celtics' All-Star swingman will be watching from the bench.