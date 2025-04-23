Jayson Tatum is the engine behind the Boston Celtics' championship success. The six-time All-Star is why Boston has a great chance at winning back-to-back championships. But those championship dreams took a hit in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic, and the entire organization held their breath when Tatum was writhing in pain on the ground with a wrist injury.

While attempting a layup, Tatum was contested by Wendell Carter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It was Caldwell-Pope who swiped at Tatum high in the air, causing the Celtics forward to lose his balance and land hard on his wrist. After grabbing his wrist and clearly in discomfort, Tatum stood up, took his free throws, and remained in the game.

This injury did not look good at first, as bracing a fall with your wrists can cause a lot of damage. In Tatum's case, he has been diagnosed with a right distal radius bone bruise, leading to his appearance on the Celtics' injury report before Game 2 against Orlando on Wednesday night.

The defending champions now face uncertainty with Tatum's health not only the rest of the way against the Magic but for the remainder of the playoffs. That is why everyone is asking the question: Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Magic?

Latest Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Magic

The good news for the Celtics and Tatum is that he did not suffer any structural damage to his right wrist from what was a scary-looking fall in Game 1 against the Magic. He was able to remain in the game, and Boston went on to win 103-86. Tatum scored 17 points in 40 minutes, adding 14 rebounds to his name as well.

Whether Tatum plays in Game 2 on Wednesday night is the major question looming in Boston. He is currently listed as doubtful to play with this wrist bone bruise.

Veteran Al Horford took exception to Caldwell-Pope's foul on Tatum while talking to reporters on Tuesday, as he claimed this was a dirty play that certainly had a level of extra intent behind it.

“It was something extra, it was about the second or third time that he went at him in that way, so yeah,” Horford said.

Should Tatum miss Game 2 against the Magic, this will mark the first time in his career that he has missed a playoff game. It would also leave the Celtics shorthanded since Jaylen Brown has also been dealing with knee problems late in the season.

If Tatum is ruled out, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will see their importance to the Celtics rise. White was fantastic in Game 1 against the Magic, scoring 30 points on 7-of-12 from 3-point range. Holiday had nine points, five assists, and three steals.

Tatum potentially missing this game on Wednesday also opens the door for 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard to see his role elevated off the bench. Pritchard had 19 points on 4-of-6 from 3-point range against the Magic in the first game of this series.

So, when it comes to down to whether Jayson Tatum will play in Game 2 against the Magic, it continues to look unlikely that the Celtics will risk further injury to their star. Boston will provide an official update on his status later in the day.