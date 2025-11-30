Jaylen Brown accomplished a Larry Bird feat following his performance in the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday evening.

Brown is going through the 10th season of his NBA career, starring as the Celtics' top option with Jayson Tatum out due to injury. He has shown significant strides in his offensive game while keeping Boston afloat as a playoff contender.

The star wing impressed in his latest matchup against Minnesota. In 34 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 41 points, seven assists, six rebounds, five steals, and one block. He shot 17-of-32 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Brown made history with his efforts on the court against the Timberwolves' defense, per NBA.com. He joined Bird as the only Celtics players to record 40 or more points, five or more rebounds, five or more assists, and five or more steals in a game. Bird did it twice throughout his 13-year Hall of Fame NBA career.

Jaylen Brown became the second Celtics player to record 40+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST and 5+ STL in a game! The other? Larry Bird (2x) https://t.co/RnzgBGzui9 pic.twitter.com/GwxgvXokb3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 30, 2025

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against Timberwolves

Despite Jaylen Brown's remarkable scoring efforts, it wasn't enough as the Celtics lost 119-115 to the Timberwolves.

Boston was handing with Minnesota throughout the first half, having a 69-59 lead at the halftime break. However, a poor third quarter saw them concede 35 points as they lost the momentum in the contest.

Perimeter shooting, free throws and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Timberwolves prevailed in all three categories by making 21 3-pointers, converting 16 free throws and creating 31 assists. It was similar for the Celtics but to a lesser extent as they made 16 triples, knocked down nine shots at the line and dished out 24 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Boston in the loss, including Brown. Neemias Queta delivered a solid performance with 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. He shot 7-of-8 overall and 5-of-8 from the charity stripe. Derrick White came next with 16 points and five assists, Sam Hauser had 14 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided nine points and five rebounds.

Boston fell to a 10-9 record on the season, holding the ninth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Chicago Bulls and two games above the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by 0.5 games and Orlando Magic by 1.5 games.

The Celtics will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.