The Brooklyn Nets have four first-round draft picks entering the 2025 NBA Draft. Amazingly, their wheeling and dealing over the years have put them in this position. Now, General Manager Sean Marks has many decisions to make, and some could change the trajectory of this franchise forever. Here are the best trade options the Nets could make with their four first-round draft picks to get even better in 2025.

The Nets would like to land two obvious guys. If they don't get their guy through free agency, a trade would suffice. The current Nets roster is not good enough to make the playoffs. Therefore, they must make some changes. The fans in Brooklyn have long wanted to see their team become a contender. After the disaster that featured Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, fans know the pain it feels. Still, fans will get excited if they can land one of these two players. Here are the options to make it happen.

The Nets land Giannis Antetokounmpo in monster deal

The Nets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks receive: all four 2025 first-round draft picks, an unprotected 2027 first-round draft pick, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton

Several teams could trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, as his tenure in Milwaukee looks rocky. Antetokounmpo had another great season, leading the Bucks in scoring and rebounding.

Despite being signed to a long-term contract not that long ago, Antetokounmpo is unlikely to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ultimately, the Bucks are preparing a list of demands to ship off their electric center who helped them win the 2021 NBA Title. It will cost a bundle for any team to get the superstar. While the teams like the Miami Heat could deal for the star, the Nets also have a great opportunity to snag the “Greek Freak”.

The Nets have four first-round draft picks. Thus, they have leverage and an exciting amount of assets. In this scenario, the Nets would ship off all four first-round picks to the Nets. Plus, they would send Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton. The “new roster” would have Antetokounmpo teaming up with D'Angelo Russell, Ziaire Williams, and Keon Johnson. Of course, the Nets would likely chase another free agent, so Antetokounmpo is not the only star in the starting lineup.

It would be expensive. Yet, it would get the Nets back into the playoffs, and possibly in contention. With Jayson Tatum out for the season, the Eastern Conference is wide open. Yes, they would still need to contend with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and a healthy Orlando Magic. But snagging Antetokounmpo would give them the ultimate weapon, and a guy who has already won a title.

If the Bucks get Antetokounmpo, they could also snag some free agents like Malik Beasley or Tyus Jones to help mold the roster. Ultimately, Beasley was a big contributor in helping the Pistons get back to the playoffs and could play the same role in Brooklyn.

The Nets Snag Trae Young

The Hawks receive: 2025 first-round pick (eighth overall), 2025 first-round pick (19th overall), unprotected 2027 first-round draft pick, and Cam Thomas

They could go another route if Antetokounmpo proves too expensive for the Nets. Instead, they could trade for Trae Young. The positives here are that they would only need to give away half of their 2025 first-round picks. With the other half, they could draft players who they could mold into role players and eventually something more. Also, the Nets would only give away Thomas and keep Johnson, which would be a huge gain.

Young averaged 24.2 points while leading the NBA with 11.1 assists per game. His ability to distribute the rock is second to none, and has made Young a valuable commodity in the NBA. Additionally, he is a good locker room leader and plays his heart out.

Trading for Young instead of Antetokounmpo prevents the Nets from blowing up their entire roster and starting over with just one megastar. Plus, getting Young gives them a marketable star they have not had since Durant, and a shot creator they have not had since Irving. Yes, the $43 million would be a hit. But the Nets would still have the cap space to take on another superstar through free agency.

Isaiah Hartenstein would be a great fit with Young. He is a big man who can cover for any flaws in Young's game and provide the same prescience he has given during the Oklahoma City Thunder's push to win an NBA title. The Nets would not need to spend much to sign him and still have a roster ready to contend for a playoff spot and possibly more.