The rumor mill is buzzing about the Milwaukee Bucks as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted at possibly demanding a trade this offseason. He has yet to make his decision final, but the club is seemingly preparing for a trade demand.

Rumors suggest the organization is taking the next steps in preparation for Antetokounmpo to leave. One step is that the front office wants to acquire Top 8 draft picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, according to insider Gery Woelfel. The Bucks would have to make a trade for that kind of draft capital as the team does not own a first-round selection as of now.

“I've been told by multiple sources the Bucks are taking steps in the event Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on. One of those steps is bringing some projected top 8 draft prospects to Milwaukee before the June 25-26 NBA draft. The Bucks, as of now, don't even have a first-round pick in this year's draft.”

Trading Antetokounmpo could fetch some high draft picks for the Bucks if that's the route it goes. He's been one of the best players in the league for years. If he does demand a trade, there should be plenty of suitors making offers to Milwaukee for the 30-year-old forward.

Some teams swirling in the trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors, just to name a few. However, more teams could enter the mix as time goes on, assuming the two-time MVP demands that the Bucks trade him.

The Bucks were a first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs this year after suffering a 119-118 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Trade rumors have been rumbling since the playoff exit, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted that he may be seeking a change of scenery this offseason.

Antetokounmpo ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the floor. In the 2023 season, the Bucks star signed a three-year, $186 million extension that begins at the start of the 2025-26 season.