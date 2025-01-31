Rumors of a Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons buyout have recently swirled. However, the Nets may not have much interest in a potential buyout with the three-time NBA All-Star. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the situation could come down to whether or not Simmons approaches the Nets about the possibility of one coming to fruition. Siegel also reports that the possibility has yet to be discussed between Simmons and the team.

Injuries have played an unfortunate role in Simmons' career. There was a time when he was considered to be one of the best players in the entire NBA. He earned three consecutive All-Star selections with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018-2021. Since joining the Nets, though, Simmons' playing time has been limited.

So far during the 2024-25 season, the 28-year-old has played in 31 of the Nets' 48 games. He is averaging 6.4 points, 7.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per outing. Simmons is still a quality defender and play-maker, and he could help a contending team.

If Simmons does indeed request a buyout, the expectation is that he will try to join a contender. Adding Simmons would be a risky move given his previous injury concerns, but the reward may be worth it. Although his scoring has declined since his All-Star years, Simmons is still capable of contributing to multiple facets of the game given his versatility.

A number of teams would make sense for Simmons if a buyout does occur. There is still plenty of uncertainty around the situation, though. The Nets will have a difficult decision to make if Simmons decides to ask for a buyout. At this point, Brooklyn needs to seriously ponder the question of whether or not Simmons will be part of their long-term future.

Given their current rebuild, the Nets may decide to move in a different direction, but nothing is guaranteed.