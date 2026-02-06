The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly released guard Cam Thomas after the NBA trade deadline, after failing to deal the star guard away to another team. Now that he is free to sign anywhere, rumors are swirling that Thomas is going to have plenty of suitors.

In the latest episode of “Clutch Scoops,” featuring NBA Insiders Brett Siegel and Tomar Azarly, Siegel claims that multiple contending teams, along with some rebuilding organizations, are going to target the 24-year-old shooting guard. From the sounds of it, Cam Thomas could sign with a new franchise rather quickly.

“There is going to be a lot of contending teams, and maybe some teams that are in a little bit of a rebuild that are going to be targeting Cam Thomas, but he's certainly going to have interest around the league,” said Siegel.

Which teams exactly are interested in Thomas remains unclear. For now, the alleged interest in Cam Thomas is simply rumor buzz. But based on his production throughout most of his career, the speculation certainly could be true.

The five-year veteran emerged as a consistent starter for the Nets in the 2023-24 season. His ability to score makes him an intriguing sixth-man option for a contending roster, or he could be one of the main scoring options for a rebuilding franchise. This season, Cam Thomas is averaging 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Thomas recently returned to action from a left hamstring strain. It forced him to miss 20 games between November and December. But he is seemingly healthy and should be ready to play for whatever organization signs him.