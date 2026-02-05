The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline is over. Over the last few days and weeks, the Brooklyn Nets have been trying to trade guard Cam Thomas. The relationship between Thomas and the Nets has only gotten worse over time. On Thursday, the Nets could not agree on a trade for the guard and decided to waive him after the deadline. Thomas would have had to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to go through.

Thomas is a prolific scorer, but he was not happy in Brooklyn. According to ClutchPoints Nets reporter Erik Slater, Thomas turned down multiple contract offers from the Nets. If money was not the concern for Thomas, then it's expected that he would want to join a team on a much better path than the Nets, who are far from competing for a championship.

Thomas appeared in only 24 games for the Nets this season, averaging 15.6 points per game. Last season, Thomas averaged 24 points per game in only 25 games before an injury. In 2023, he averaged 22.3 points and appeared in 66 games. There is no doubt that Thomas can score the rock when healthy.

The Nets sidelined Thomas to not risk an injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers showed interest in the shooting guard. Ultimately, both teams decided to take a chance on the open market. Likely, both the Bucks and Cavs are still interested in Thomas, and there could be a few others as well.

Let's take a look at the three best destinations for the former first-round pick, in no order.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are the most confusing team in the NBA right now. The Giannis Antetokounmpo drama has taken over the league, but the Bucks decided to keep the superstar in Milwaukee for the rest of the season. At this point, nobody knows if he will ever be traded.

Article Continues Below

Rumors have surfaced that Antetokounmpo will be shut down for the rest of the season. If that is the case, then Thomas could come in and be a major scoring threat for the Bucks. Even if Giannis continues to play this season, the Bucks can make the playoffs, but they need to turn things around. Thomas can help with that. The Bucks are currently three games back of a Play-In spot.

The Boston Celtics need a guard after trading away Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls. As of right now, the Celtics have Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the two main guards, with Jaylen Brown playing the three. Joe Mazzulla sent Pritchard back to the bench, where he excels as a much better scoring threat. Cam Thomas, alongside Pritchard off the bench, would be huge for this team. Jayson Tatum is aiming to make his return to the floor, which would give this team a chance to win another NBA Finals.

The Celtics cannot trust Hugo Gonzales, Baylor Scheierman, and Ron Harper Jr. to be called upon to be a consistent scorer off the bench. Thomas would be a huge upgrade.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have reshaped the roster after trading away Darius Garland for James Harden. Thomas could come to The Land and be a big part of the revamp of the team. The Cavs are playing very well right now and have room for a guard on the roster. Jaylon Tyson has balled out this season, averaging 14.0 points per game, but he will remain a huge part of the team's success. With Sam Merrill healthy, the Cavs could form a dominant bench with three legit threats. Adding Thomas would give them a ton of depth as they try to work their way back to the Finals.