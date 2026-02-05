The Brooklyn Nets are waiving guard Cam Thomas, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by ClutchPoints. Thomas will now hit free agency and be able to sign with a team of his choice.

Thomas' Nets future had been in question since the offseason, when he failed to reach a contract extension and signed his $6 million qualifying offer. The fifth-year guard reportedly turned down a two-year, $30 million contract featuring a team option. He also turned down a one-year, $9.5 million deal, which would have required him to waive his no-trade clause.

With his no-trade clause still intact, Thomas would have had to agree to any trade before Thursday's 3PM deadline.

Cam Thomas set to hit free agency after being waived by Nets at trade deadline

Thomas flashed elite scoring ability throughout his Nets tenure, averaging 21.4 points on .434/.353/.860 shooting splits. However, his defensive struggles and playmaking limitations prevented Brooklyn from making a long-term commitment to him.

Article Continues Below

Thomas has averaged 3.1 assists per game over the last three seasons despite ranking towards the top of the NBA in usage rate. The Nets' defense was 6.7 points worse per 100 possessions during his minutes this season, the ninth-worst mark among 85 guards who have played over 500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Brooklyn's most successful stretch this season came after Thomas was sidelined by a hamstring injury, his fourth of the last year. The Nets started 0-7 with the NBA's worst defensive rating with Thomas as a starter. However, they posted a 9-12 record with the NBA's sixth-best defense following his hamstring injury.

Thomas moved to Brooklyn's bench upon his return. He averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 30.6 percent from three over his last 16 appearances.

The former first-round pick will now canvass the market for his next opportunity. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in Thomas over the last week.