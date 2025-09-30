Cam Thomas' new physique is among the most eye-popping developments at Brooklyn Nets training camp. The fifth-year guard said he lost “a good amount” of weight this offseason. However, he denied that his transformation was in response to the hamstring injuries that limited him to 25 games last season.

“Just something I want to do. Just me being me… not really related to the hammies, Thomas said. “My last two years, I wanted to put on a little more weight, try the strong, bulky route. It was cool, but I never liked how I looked, honestly. The results were still good, but at the end of the day, it's about how you look and how you feel, so I feel like I look better and I feel better. We'll see how it goes this year.”

Thomas also insisted that his reshaped body won't change how he plays.

“If I have the weight on or not, I'll still be doing the same thing. It doesn't really change how you play,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, it's [about] how you look and how you feel. I feel good. [If you] feel good [and you] look good, you play good. The weight doesn't really matter. It's just what you go out there and do.”

While Thomas is adamant that his intentional weight gain didn't contribute to his injury struggles, it's difficult not to draw a connection between the two.

Cam Thomas' undergoes body transformation entering contract season with Nets

Thomas was noticeably more bulky entering last season. The 23-year-old made it just 17 games before injuring his hamstring. He suffered two more strains in the same leg before Brooklyn shut him down for the season.

When asked about his injuries late last season, Thomas called them “bad luck” and said he wouldn't adjust his training regimen. However, his dramatic body transformation entering a contract season indicates otherwise.

“I’m not a doctor. We, right now, know that CT is full go. He’s done a great job,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “So nothing that he had last year is going to jeopardize this season. I want him to have the best season of his career, and that comes with being in great shape, and right now, he is in really good shape. We believe that he can sustain numbers if he’s in elite shape.”

“He tried so hard in these different areas [last season], and his body couldn’t sustain it. Now, we believe he’ll be able to give the same effort, and his body will be able to sustain it. Twenty-five games is not enough. Hopefully he’ll get into the 70s or 80s.”

Nets General Manager Sean Marks admitted Thomas' injury-plagued season hurt the guard in contract negotiations. Thomas was reportedly seeking a long-term contract approaching $30 million annually. However, Brooklyn's best offer was a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option in the second year.

Thomas declined and accepted his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer, giving him a no-trade clause ahead of unrestricted free agency next summer. The former first-round pick will have an opportunity to prove his worth to NBA front offices this season. However, he'll have to do much more than stay on the court.

While he's proven he can score in droves, Thomas' shortcomings as a defender and playmaker have raised concerns about whether he's worth a significant, long-term contract. The LSU product posted a 0.66 assist-to-usage ratio last season, ranking in the ninth percentile among combo guards, per CleaningTheGlass. His 120.6 defensive rating was third-worst in the entire NBA among players who averaged at least 25 minutes per game.

However, Thomas showed flashes as a playmaker late last season, averaging 5.8 assists over his final five appearances. Fernandez is confident his leading scorer can build upon that improvement this season.

“His playmaking got better, especially towards the end. He had two impressive games where his number of assists and potential assists were unbelievable,” the second-year coach said. “The thing with CT is, teams can decide to try to get the ball out of his hands early or late. That’s where he has to trust the spacing and his teammates. Then if his teammates do their jobs, [defenses] are gonna have to stop doing it, and then he’s gonna be able to score. I think his game can evolve in that way.

“And then defensively, his effort, I want it to be more consistent, more physical. He’s been great this training camp. His body looks great; he’s done a really great job this summer. So I’m expecting to see a new CT and a way better CT.”

Thomas is at a career crossroads after failing to secure a significant contract. While his future in Brooklyn looks increasingly uncertain, the rebuilding squad will offer him a featured role to begin the season. His willingness to address and improve his weaknesses will determine whether he can be a future building block for the Nets or any other team.

“I’ll say that his mindset coming in [is different]. He’s being more of a pro now,” said center Day'Ron Sharpe. “I feel like he’s got his body better coming into this season. But, you know, CT is always going to be that elite scorer that he is, so I just hope he continues to show everybody what he can do and put the league on notice.”