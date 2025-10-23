Wednesday marked the long-awaited NBA debut of the Brooklyn Nets' historic rookie class. However, one of the team's record five first-round picks was a surprise scratch. Danny Wolf sprained his left ankle during shootaround and was ruled out for the Nets' 136-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Wolf was Brooklyn's final pick in June's draft at No. 27. The big man dazzled last season at Michigan, averaging 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from three.

Wolf's blend of ball-handling, playmaking and shooting was effective against NBA competition this preseason. The 21-year-old impressed during a pair of matchups against the Phoenix Suns in Macao. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game.

Danny Wolf misses Nets' season-opener with surprise ankle injury

It's unclear whether Wolf, who spent time at power forward and center during training camp, would have played on Wednesday if available. The Nets have Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe at center, while Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney occupy the power forward spot. However, head coach Jordi Fernandez played all 13 available players against Charlotte.

Rookie Ben Saraf started at point guard over Egor Demin, who is returning from a plantar fascia tear. Saraf posted eight points on 2-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes. He added seven rebounds with four assists and zero turnovers. Meanwhile, Demin tallied 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers on 4-of-6 shooting from three in 22 minutes.

Drake Powell entered the game late in the third quarter. The No. 22 pick played seven minutes, posting two points and two rebounds while converting his only shot attempt. However, he also tweaked his ankle late in the game and did not return.

Nolan Traore played nine minutes, all during the fourth quarter. The French point guard finished with three points and an assist on 1-of-3 shooting.

Wolf's next chance to make his debut will come on Friday during the Nets' home opener vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.