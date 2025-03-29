Ben Simmons returned to Barclays Center as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Nearly two months after his Brooklyn Nets buyout, the three-time All-Star reflected on his time with the team.

“A lot of learning experiences, for sure. I think that’s everything. It’s a little different each year. I’m grateful for the experiences I had here, the people I met, and I got to play basketball, so it was great,” Simmons said. “I think [my takeaway] was just growth… Just being consistent and staying in the gym and working. Just leading by example. I think that's the biggest thing. You never know what to expect in this league. Things change, so the only thing you can do is keep going.”

Like his Nets tenure, Simmons' return to Brooklyn was forgettable. He went scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting with three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during a 132-100 Clippers win.

Ben Simmons welcoming new opportunity with Clippers after Nets buyout

Simmons joined the Nets in a trade for James Harden at the 2022 deadline. Many viewed him as the missing piece alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving following the implosion of Brooklyn's previous big three. However, he was a shell of his Philadelphia 76ers self, averaging 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while appearing in just 90 games over three seasons with the team.

The former No. 1 pick underwent two back surgeries with the Nets, the first of which was in May 2022. Nearly three years later, he's still attempting to regain the physical form that made him a force with the 76ers.

“Physically, get 100 percent. That's the main focus,” Simmons said of his goals moving forward. “I haven't been 100 percent in a long time. So for me, it's just physically getting back to where I need to be. It's hard to do that midseason. It's also hard to do that while you're rehabbing for a whole summer. So getting to a place where I can compete at a high level and play multiple minutes.”

Simmons has filled a reserve role with Los Angeles, averaging 3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 44.4 percent shooting in 17.7 minutes per game.

The Clippers are among the NBA's hottest teams, winning 10 of their last 12 games. They sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors with nine remaining. Barring an injury, Simmons will soon play his first postseason basketball since his letdown performance during the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.

“He's more than capable. He's a very good player… That's what I see from him,” said Nets head coach Jordi Ferandez. “A player that can contribute to a team that is ready to win and a team that is fighting for big things. So I think his role — again, you'll have to ask Ty Lue and them, but I see that he can really help. That's why he decided to go there.”