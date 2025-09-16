The Brooklyn Nets' decision to select three point guards in the first round of this year's draft left many scratching their heads. Despite that, General Manager Sean Marks made another addition to his backcourt on Monday. The Nets acquired Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, is the latest in a string of salary dump acquisitions by Brooklyn this offseason. The Nets' previous deals involving Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith netted them two first-round picks and one second-round pick.

This time, they don't receive any draft capital but take a swing on a former first-round pick entering his third NBA season.

Can Kobe Bufkin revitalize his career after trade to rebuilding Nets?

Bufkin was once considered a lottery talent but never caught on in Atlanta while battling injuries. He played 17 games as a rookie while dealing with a thumb injury and made 10 appearances last year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in December.

With a new front office taking the reins in Atlanta following Landry Fields' firing, Bufkin was behind proven commodities such as Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in the team's backcourt rotation. By trading his $4.5 million salary, the Hawks create more breathing room below the luxury tax.

Bufkin now gets a fresh start with the rebuilding Nets, who have a crowded backcourt featuring Cam Thomas and rookies Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. The soon-to-be 22-year-old flashed a growing offensive skillset during his sophomore season at Michigan, averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 assists on 48/38/85 shooting splits. Measuring 6-foot-5 (with shoes) with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he also showcased intriguing defensive potential.

However, Bufkin has struggled to carry over that success during his limited NBA opportunities. The Michigan product shot 37.4 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from three over 27 appearances with the Hawks. His last game action came at this year's Summer League, where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 36/26/96 shooting splits across four appearances.

Kobe Bufkin drops 29 PTS in the Hawks' #NBA2KSummerLeague opener 🔥🔥 Adds 3 REB, 3 AST, & 2 BLK as ATL completes the 4Q comeback over Miami! pic.twitter.com/tionVZSOGe — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2025

The Nets hope to unlock the two-way upside that led many to label Bufkin a lottery talent leading up to the 2023 draft. Assistant coach Juwan Howard was Bufkin's head coach at Michigan and has no shortage of familiarity with the young guard.

Brooklyn took a similar swing on a former lottery talent last offseason, acquiring Ziaire Williams in a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams went on to have a career-best season and signed a two-year, $12 million extension this summer.

Bufkin will hope to follow a similar route. He has a $6.9 million team option for 2026-27 that Brooklyn will have to decide on by Oct. 31. If the Nets decline the option, they can offer him a new contract next offseason.