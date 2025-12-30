Brooklyn Nets superfan Mr. Whammy has been taunting opposing free-throw shooters for decades. He received some pushback from one of the NBA's most fiery trash-talkers during the Nets' 120-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Draymond Green had words for Mr. Whammy after making a free throw during the third quarter.

“I told him to sit his old ass down somewhere, man,” Green told ClutchPoints of the interaction. “Can’t be distracting me on my free throws. Go sit down somewhere. That was fun. I had a lot of fun tonight.”

The interaction quickly went viral on social media.

Draymond Green has viral interaction with Nets superfan during Warriors win

Green is no stranger to interacting with fans during the course of games. The NBA issued the Warriors star a warning in November after he confronted a vocal fan during a road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. That interaction came after the fan yelled “Angel Reese” at Green several times after Green had a possession with several offensive rebounds and missed shots.

Green also made the rounds on social media for an interaction during Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors forward flipped off Raptors star Scottie Barnes after hitting an uncontested three.

Draymond Green FLIPPED OFF Scottie Barnes after the 3 😭😭😭 “KEEP TURNING YOUR BACK ON ME” pic.twitter.com/Gs7HNwU6Ll — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 28, 2025

However, Monday's interaction was more light-hearted. Following the exchange, Mr. Whammy forced Green into a missed free-throw later in the game.

Green finished the game with seven points, five rebounds and three assists on 1-of-3 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.