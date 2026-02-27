The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves are in the middle of an intense spring training game in Florida. This game has already seen many things happen, and it is still in the bottom of the third inning. The game is tied 3-3 with home runs from Jarren Duran, Mike Yastrzemski, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Early in the game, while the Sox were in the field, Rafaela and Roman Anthony collided in left-center field during a fly ball.

This was the collision between Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela. Scary few minutes, but they stayed in the game. Exhale. pic.twitter.com/jynXVUrswi — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 27, 2026

There was no communication between the two young players, and it resulted in a scary play. The impact seemed to be worse than it looked, as both players were down for a few minutes despite the collision not looking that bad. Either way, Rafaela clearly was fine as he homered in the 3rd inning to take an early lead before the Braves tied it.

Ceddanne Rafaela got ALL of this one 💥 pic.twitter.com/JshYgeL5yw — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2026

The Braves would put together a solid bottom of the fourth inning as they worked the bases loaded and scored multiple runs off of pitchers Bryan Bello and Paul Labriola. Both teams played a ton of starters in this game, as many of them are heading to their respective World Baseball Classic clubs this weekend before the March 5 start date.

Roman Anthony said that Alex Bregman gave him a WBC recruiting pitch.