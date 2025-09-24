Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas spoke on Tuesday for the first time since signing his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. The fifth-year guard admitted his failed contract negotiation was “unfortunate” and “frustrating.” He reportedly declined a two-year, $30 million offer and a one-year, $9.5 million offer.

Thomas will hit unrestricted free agency next summer and have a no-trade clause during this season. While many labeled his decision to sign the QO a risky gamble, he said controlling his destiny was his main priority.

“At the end of the day, I felt like there were more pros to me taking the QO than me taking any other deal,” Thomas told reporters. “You just wanna keep that power that you have as a player as much as you can, as long as you can. So I think that was really the main deciding factor in me taking the qualifying offer… You wanna keep that little bit of power that you have in that QO if you don’t get the long-term deal. So I think it was a good deal for me, and it works out both ways.”

Thomas emerged as Brooklyn's leading scorer during the last two seasons, averaging 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits across 91 appearances. However, concerns about his defense and playmaking raised questions about his viability as a starter in a playoff-caliber rotation. The Nets' refusal to offer him a contract above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception signals they aren't confident that he can fill that role.

With Thomas heading for unrestricted free agency, where do the two sides go from here?

Are Cam Thomas' Nets days numbered after failed contract negotiation?

History overwhelmingly suggests the answer is a Thomas departure, whether via trade or free agency. Only one player has ever re-signed with his former team on a long-term deal after playing a full season on a qualifying offer: Spencer Hawes in 2012-13.

Despite this, Nets General Manager Sean Marks didn't close the door on a Thomas return.

“He's approached this in a very mature manner. It's part of the business, maybe the ugly part of the business, when you can't find a common ground,” Marks said. “But at the same time, how he's developed and the hours that he's put in the gym, not only here but on his own, speak volumes. He's a Net. He knows that… I think we both sides understand what's at stake. But I also don't want to jump to conclusions. Just because a common ground couldn't be met this summer, doesn't mean he's not a Net in the future or throughout the season.”

Sean Marks on the Nets and Cam Thomas failing to agree to a contract extension: “He’s approached this in a very mature manner. It’s part of the business, maybe the ugly part of the business, when you can’t find a common ground… He’s a Net. He knows that. He’s been very… pic.twitter.com/nVJTYEAWWc — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 23, 2025

While Marks is feigning confidence that Thomas could remain with Brooklyn, actions speak louder than words. In the Nets' case, both actions and words indicate the LSU product is unlikely to be part of the team's long-term plans.

Outside of their refusal to offer Thomas a significant long-term deal, the Nets used three first-round picks on ball-handlers in this year's draft. Marks' comments about the team's draft philosophy were a stark contrast to Thomas' style of play.

“It's 0.5 [second] basketball, you catch and make a decision, you don’t hold the ball,” the GM said of Brooklyn's draft picks. “It's also where the NBA is going: guys who can play multiple positions, guard multiple positions, and make it hard on the defense.”

Thomas' subpar defense and lack of willingness as a passer have been the main criticisms of his game dating back to college. The LSU product posted a 0.66 assist-to-usage ratio last season, ranking in the ninth percentile among combo guards, per CleaningTheGlass. His 120.6 defensive rating was third-worst in the entire NBA among players who averaged at least 25 minutes per game.

Thomas was asked on Tuesday whether he feels he needs to adjust his game to secure a sizable, long-term contract.

“No,” he confidently replied. “Just keep doing what I’m doing. It’s the business aspect, and it’s tough, but at the end of the day, I’m just happy to be back, happy to be playing in front of everybody again. I'm definitely happy to be here and I’m ready to go.”

With Thomas set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Nets have little incentive to hand him the keys to their offense during a tanking season. Despite this, Marks' comments indicate the 23-year-old will open the 2025-26 campaign in a featured role. How long that remains the case, and whether Brooklyn approaches Thomas about trade possibilities, will be storylines to monitor as the year progresses.

“I’m just here to play my game and keep doing what I've been doing. Really just enjoying my fifth year with the team that drafted me and enjoying the moment and being where my feet are,” Thomas said of his goals for the season. “I didn’t take anything personally. I’m sure they didn’t. So it is what it is. I’m just gonna be where my feet are, enjoy the year, keep playing in front of everybody. Put on a show in front of the fans, give them a good show to watch, and just try to win as many games as possible.”