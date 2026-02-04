The Brooklyn Nets ruled out guard Cam Thomas for Thursday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons. Thomas' absence comes ahead of Thursday's 3 PM EST trade deadline. He was not on Brooklyn's plane when it departed on Wednesday, according to a league source.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in Thomas, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

A Thomas trade has been anticipated since the offseason, when he failed to agree to a contract extension with the Nets and signed his $6 million qualifying offer. The fifth-year guard reportedly turned down a two-year, $15 million contract featuring a team option in favor of his QO. He has a no-trade clause, meaning he'll have to agree to any deal Brooklyn makes.

However, a change of scenery could be in Thomas' best interest, given a recent role reduction.

Thomas opened the year as a starter and Brooklyn's leading scorer. He averaged 24.4 points on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits across the team's first seven games. However, the Nets posted a 0-7 record with an NBA-worst 128.5 defensive rating during that span.

Thomas injured his hamstring during Brooklyn's eighth game of the season, after which the team improved dramatically. The Nets posted a 9-12 record with the NBA's sixth-best defensive rating (111.7) during Thomas' absence. They are 4-17 with the NBA's second-worst defense (120.9) since the 24-year-old returned from a two-month layoff.

Thomas has moved to the bench and seen his role reduced dramatically following his return. He's averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 30.6 percent from three over his last 16 appearances.