Baltimore Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo suffering a long-term injury would be a major cause for concern. However, it appears that both player and organization have avoided anything too serious.

Basallo was able to return to the field on Friday after his abdominal injury, via the Baltimore Sun. While the Orioles will make the final say on his return, the catcher is ready to go whenever he is called upon.

“I remember just diving and feeling some discomfort, maybe some cramping. It didn't feel like anything too grave. Not an explosion or anything like that. If I'm here and I feel like I'm ready to play, then I'll be ready to go.”

Samuel Basallo has returned to the field after leaving Thursday's game with an abdominal injury. The Orioles' young catcher said he is ready to play whenever Baltimore needs him. 🎥: Matt Weyrich pic.twitter.com/F8ehKy2Vxu — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) February 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

Basallo was forced to leave a recent spring training matchup after suffering an injury to his midsection. He was reached across the plate to make a tag before showing immediate discomfort. After some time to rest, the catcher is already feeling better. Baltimore will continue to work with caution, especially during spring training, but at least on the surface this doesn't appear like it'll affect Basallo's Opening Day status.

The top prospect, who currently ranks as the eighth-best in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline, will be looking to build off of his MLB debut. Over his first 31 games with the Orioles, Basallo hit .165 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. While those numbers don't jump off the page, his .283 batting average, 73 home runs and 269 RBIs over 401 minor league games paint a much brighter picture.

Even with the addition of Pete Alonso, the Orioles are counting on Basallo's bat in their lineup. With his injury not seeming long-term, Baltimore is hoping that bat is back in the mix sooner rather than later.