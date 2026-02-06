The Brooklyn Nets waived guard Tyrese Martin on Thursday as part of a trade with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced.

Brooklyn acquired Hunter Tyson and a Nuggets 2032 second-round pick for a 2026 second-round draft pick, which will be the least favorable selection between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets also waived Tyson after the deal was finalized, leaving them with one open roster spot.

Martin joined the Nets on a training camp invite before the 2024-25 season. He earned a two-way contract and then a standard deal after impressing during his NBA opportunities last season.

Nets waive Tyrese Martin as rookies see increased minutes

Martin showed promise as a full-time member of the Nets' rotation early this season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from three over a 12-game stretch spanning November and December. Brooklyn posted a 5-7 record during those games.

However, Martin saw his role reduced as the season progressed, with the Nets inserting several rookies into the rotation. Brooklyn has an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks, four of which are guards.

Egor Demin and Nolan Traore have emerged as the team's starting backcourt in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf have seen minutes with the second unit.

Martin could be an intriguing addition for a team looking to add depth to its backcourt rotation. The Nets have one open roster spot to fill. Brooklyn has Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell on two-way contracts.