Amid earlier reports that the Denver Nuggets were looking to move Hunter Tyson by the trade deadline to get under the luxury tax, the team did just that, sending Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

In addition to Hunter Tyson, the Nuggets also send a 2032 second round pick in the deadline trade with the Nets. In return, the Nuggets will receive the less favorable second round pick between the LA Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks for this upcoming draft.

Aside from simply ducking under the luxury tax, the trade opened up a roster spot in which the Nuggets used to convert Spencer Jones’ two-way contract to a standard deal, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Jones had been a solid contributor for the team all season, and was close to using up all of his two-way eligibility.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jones latched on with the Nuggets via two-way contract. He played sparingly as a rookie, but this season he became a regular in the team’s rotation. He’s appeared in 46 games this season, including 34 starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. On a two-way deal, Jones was limited to only 50 NBA games active, so he was dangerously close to using up his days.

Jones was averaging a career-high 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds with splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 62.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

The Nuggets are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings with a record of 33-19.