The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2025-26 season with a revamped roster. After making four offseason trades and an NBA-record five first-round picks in June's draft, several new faces have an opportunity to make their mark. However, an under-the-radar player from last season's squad has been the standout of training camp.

“Tyrese [Martin] has really been probably the most impressive player that I’ve seen on the team so far,” said Michael Porter Jr. “I didn’t know a lot about him, but he’s been consistently killing through scrimmages, through open runs. He’s a player that can slide in that point guard spot but can also play the two. He can pass the ball. He’s been really impressive.”

The Atlanta Hawks selected Martin with the No. 51 pick in the 2022 draft out of UConn. He joined the Nets last summer on an Exhibit 10 contract before earning a two-way deal at training camp.

The 6-foot-6 wing carved out a steady role with Brooklyn, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 41/35/79 shooting splits over 60 appearances. His three-point shooting and secondary ball-handling impressed as the season progressed. The Nets converted Martin's contract to a two-year, standard deal midway through the year.

After signing his new deal, Martin spent the offseason working with Brooklyn's player development staff. Unlike prior summers, his contract allowed him to focus on bolstering his skill set rather than searching for a new home.

“I feel like this was just the first summer where I was actually able to work on my game and actually be focused on getting better,” Martin said. “The last two summers, I ended up being a free agent and trying to get on a team. So I was either traveling and working out for teams, and I wasn't getting as much individual work. I was more fighting to make teams or playing Summer League, things like that. So this is probably the first summer since pre-draft 2022 that I was able to actually work on my individual game.”

His offseason improvement has caught the attention of Nets players and coaches.

“I think he’s been better with his handle and decision-making. We all know he can make shots; he’s a very good shooter. He also has worked on his body,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “I’ve always felt like Tyrese is a super pro [with his] consistency. Consistent not just with his work, but also his personality and how he behaves. Even-keeled, never too high, never too low, always a good example for the rest. Doesn’t say much, but when he says something, it’s meaningful.”

Martin is one of several Nets battling to secure the team's final standard roster spot. Drew Timme and Jalen Wilson are also on non-guaranteed contracts. Meanwhile, 2023 first-round pick Dariq Whitehead is on a guaranteed deal but still has much to prove.

Martin's impressive offseason may make him the frontrunner in the race. However, he's not getting comfortable as the regular season approaches.

“I would never say that I’m actually on a solid footing,” Martin said. “Even when things are guaranteed, stuff’s still not guaranteed, especially in this business. That's just been my mindset all the way through. I feel like with the opportunity that I was given, I actually showed what I'm able to do to [the organization] and my teammates. So I feel like being consistent and trusting my work every opportunity that I get, I feel like it’s paid off.”