Former New Jersey Nets great Buck Williams has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Williams is part of a group of finalists that includes Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Marques Johnson, and Sue Bird, among others.

Williams, the third overall pick in the 1981 draft out of Maryland, established himself as one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history over 17 seasons, the first eight of which he spent with the Nets. He ranks third in NBA history in offensive rebounds (4,526) and 16th in total rebounds (13,017). He earned three All-Star selections, four NBA All-Defensive Team selections and was named the 1982 Rookie of the Year.

Nets legend Buck Williams named finalist for Hall of Fame

Williams is one of seven Nets players to have his jersey retired, alongside Julius Erving, Bill Melchionni, John Williamson, Vince Carter, Jason Kidd and Drazen Petrovic. He is the franchise's all-time leader in rebounds (7,576), free throws (2,476), games played (635) and minutes played (23,100). The North Carolina native ranks second in Nets history in points (10,440), trailing only Brook Lopez (10,444).

Williams attended Carter's Nets jersey retirement at Barclays Center on Jan. 25. Carter said the Nets great's retired number banner in the Meadowlands motivated him throughout his New Jersey tenure.

If selected, Williams will be one of several Nets legends to be immortalized in Springfield in recent years. Kidd was inducted in 2018, while Carter was inducted last October.

Voting for the Hall of Fame is conducted by anonymous, 24-member honor committees. Finalists need 18 of 24 votes to make it in. The final selections for this year's class will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in April, and the enshrinement ceremony will take place in September.