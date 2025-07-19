Cam Johnson praised former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez during his introductory press conference with the Denver Nuggets following a high-profile offseason trade between the two teams.

The Nuggets officially introduced Johnson this week after acquiring the 29-year-old forward from Brooklyn in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. As part of his remarks, Johnson took time to reflect on his experience with the Nets organization, offering strong praise for Fernandez and the Brooklyn coaching staff.

“Everything about that was positive and I have so much respect for that coaching staff in Brooklyn. I really appreciated them, I really loved playing for Jordi [Fernandez],” Johnson said. “I think Jordi has a tremendously bright future in this league and I think Brooklyn has a bright future too.”

Johnson also credited Nets player development coach Connor Griffin, who previously worked with the Nuggets, for encouraging words about his new team.

“So my PD guy in Brooklyn was Connor Griffin who spent years here too. And so I talked to them after the season and they said nothing but great things about the people on staff here, the people in the building, DA, the guys on the team, and they said it’s a perfect situation for me and they know my game, they know me… and so I trust them in that,” Johnson said. “I talked to Connor right after the trade and he’s like you’re in a great place man.”

Cam Johnson on Jordi Fernandez and the Brooklyn Nets: “I have so much respect for that coaching staff in Brooklyn. I really loved playing for Jordi. I think Jordi has a tremendously bright future in this league. I think Brooklyn has a bright future. Those are my guys for sure.” pic.twitter.com/sr6gJg9zgJ — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cam Johnson joins retooled Nuggets after career year and praises lasting Nets ties

Article Continues Below

The 6-foot-8 forward emphasized that NBA relationships carry on beyond trades, calling the Brooklyn staff “my guys for sure.”

Johnson is coming off a career year in his sixth NBA season. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from three-point range across 57 games. He played 31.6 minutes per contest and served as a reliable scoring option for Brooklyn throughout the 2024–25 season.

Denver pursued Johnson as part of a larger roster overhaul following a second-round playoff exit against the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets lost the series in seven games, prompting the front office to pursue additional scoring and perimeter depth.

In addition to acquiring Johnson, the Nuggets also signed guard Bruce Brown and veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. They traded for center Jonas Valanciunas in a deal with the Sacramento Kings, although Valanciunas’ status remains uncertain amid reports of a possible EuroLeague return.

Johnson, a former first-round pick, is expected to slide into a prominent role in Denver alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray. With Porter Jr. now in Brooklyn, Johnson’s shooting, spacing, and defensive versatility are expected to play a key part in the Nuggets’ reshaped roster heading into the 2025–26 season.