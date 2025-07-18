The Denver Nuggets remain confident that newly acquired center Jonas Valanciunas will suit up for the franchise this upcoming season despite recent uncertainty surrounding his future.

According to Brendan Vogt of DNVR Nuggets, Nuggets vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer addressed the situation during a recent media session, emphasizing that the organization has no doubts about Valanciunas' commitment to honoring his contract.

“Nothing but healthy conversations about him honoring his contract and him excited to be a Denver Nugget,” Tenzer said, according to Vogt. He also stated that there are “no concerns” about Valanciunas not playing for the team.

The comments come amid speculation that the 33-year-old Lithuanian big man might consider leaving the NBA for a EuroLeague deal with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos Athens. Reports earlier this month suggested Valanciunas was weighing a three-year, €12 million offer from the EuroLeague club. However, Denver has consistently signaled confidence that Valanciunas will remain with the team.

Valanciunas was officially acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Monday in a trade that sent forward Dario Saric to California. While the deal had been agreed upon earlier in the offseason, it became official this week. Shortly after the announcement, Valanciunas offered a cryptic comment to Lithuanian media regarding his future plans.

Jonas Valanciunas stays vague as Nuggets remain confident in his commitment

Article Continues Below

“When I am sure, I will talk about everything. You will be the first to know, for sure,” Valanciunas said.

That statement followed an earlier appearance at the 2025 B8 Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he declined to provide clarity about his plans, instead stating, “We’ll only find out when the first game is played. Everything will be clear.”

Despite the vague public remarks, Denver’s front office appears unshaken. Tenzer’s public assurance reinforces the organization’s belief that Valanciunas will fulfill his contractual obligations. He is set to earn $10.4 million this season, with a $10 million team option for 2026–27.

The Nuggets traded for Valanciunas to strengthen their frontcourt depth behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Valanciunas brings 13 years of NBA experience, with career averages of 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Last season, he split time between the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds across 81 games.

Denver is coming off a second-round playoff loss to the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. The addition of Valanciunas was part of a broader effort to retool the roster and add size and experience in the paint.

As of Friday, Valanciunas has yet to make a definitive public commitment to Denver, but the Nuggets continue to project confidence that he will report and contribute to the team’s 2025–26 campaign.