The Denver Nuggets remain confident that newly acquired center Jonas Valanciunas will suit up for the franchise this upcoming season despite recent uncertainty surrounding his future.

According to Brendan Vogt of DNVR Nuggets, Nuggets vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer addressed the situation during a recent media session, emphasizing that the organization has no doubts about Valanciunas' commitment to honoring his contract.

“Nothing but healthy conversations about him honoring his contract and him excited to be a Denver Nugget,” Tenzer said, according to Vogt. He also stated that there are “no concerns” about Valanciunas not playing for the team.

The comments come amid speculation that the 33-year-old Lithuanian big man might consider leaving the NBA for a EuroLeague deal with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos Athens. Reports earlier this month suggested Valanciunas was weighing a three-year, €12 million offer from the EuroLeague club. However, Denver has consistently signaled confidence that Valanciunas will remain with the team.

Valanciunas was officially acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Monday in a trade that sent forward Dario Saric to California. While the deal had been agreed upon earlier in the offseason, it became official this week. Shortly after the announcement, Valanciunas offered a cryptic comment to Lithuanian media regarding his future plans.

Jonas Valanciunas stays vague as Nuggets remain confident in his commitment

Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for position in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

“When I am sure, I will talk about everything. You will be the first to know, for sure,” Valanciunas said.

That statement followed an earlier appearance at the 2025 B8 Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he declined to provide clarity about his plans, instead stating, “We’ll only find out when the first game is played. Everything will be clear.”

Despite the vague public remarks, Denver’s front office appears unshaken. Tenzer’s public assurance reinforces the organization’s belief that Valanciunas will fulfill his contractual obligations. He is set to earn $10.4 million this season, with a $10 million team option for 2026–27.

The Nuggets traded for Valanciunas to strengthen their frontcourt depth behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Valanciunas brings 13 years of NBA experience, with career averages of 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Last season, he split time between the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds across 81 games.

Denver is coming off a second-round playoff loss to the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. The addition of Valanciunas was part of a broader effort to retool the roster and add size and experience in the paint.

As of Friday, Valanciunas has yet to make a definitive public commitment to Denver, but the Nuggets continue to project confidence that he will report and contribute to the team’s 2025–26 campaign.

More Denver Nuggets News
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center with Serbia basketball in the background
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic expected to play in European tournamentJosue Pavon ·
Nikola Jokic gets absolute rockstar treatment after landing in China
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic gets absolute rockstar treatment after landing in ChinaGuillermo Guajardo ·
Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Bruce Brown in Nuggets uniforms
Denver Nuggets’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA rumors: Rival exec hits Lakers with Nuggets warning for Luka DoncicBenedetto Vitale ·
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Denver Nuggets 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
David Adelman applauds Nuggets’ offseason additionsTroy Finnegan ·