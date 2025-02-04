Cam Johnson remains sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets with the trade deadline days away. The veteran wing will miss his sixth consecutive game due to an ankle injury when the Nets host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Johnson aggravated a nagging ankle sprain during a Jan. 21 loss to the New York Knicks. He participated in Nets practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter is one of the NBA's top trade targets leading up to Thursday's 3 PM deadline.

Cam Johnson remains sidelined amid trade deadline speculation

Johnson is drawing interest from numerous contenders amid a career-best season. The 28-year-old has averaged 19.4 points per game on 49/42/90 shooting splits over 35 appearances. He leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (61.3) among players attempting at least 12 field goals and seven threes per game.

The Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to Johnson as potential trade suitors.

However, Brooklyn has a steep asking price. League sources told ClutchPoints the Nets are seeking two first-round picks and have made it known they're comfortable holding Johnson through the deadline. The former lottery pick has two years left on his contract at $21.5 million annually after this season.

Brooklyn is 2-12 in games Johnson has missed this season. Those two wins came in their last two games, as they defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and the Rockets on Saturday. The Nets will face the Washington Wizards on a back-to-back on Wednesday, their last game before the deadline.

Ben Simmons will also miss Tuesday's Rockets matchup due to lower back injury management. The three-time All-Star has not been cleared for back-to-backs this season. He returned for the Nets' last two games following a five-game absence.

Simmons averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 23.5 minutes per game over the pair of wins.