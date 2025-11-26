The Philadelphia Eagles still hold a 2.5-game lead in the NFC East. But Philadelphia’s second-half collapse against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 has fans panicking. The Eagles led 21-7 late in the third quarter when Dallas scored 17 unanswered points, completing the comeback victory on a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

The embarrassing loss to a division rival stung. But Philadelphia has bigger concerns heading into Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears. Both DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkely are dealing with injuries, earning DNP tags on the Eagles’ estimated injury report Tuesday.

While Barkley was upgraded to a limited participant on Wednesday, Smith missed practice again with shoulder and chest injuries as well as an illness, per Ian Rapoport. With the Eagles playing Friday, there’s now legitimate concern regarding the wideout’s Week 13 status.

Beleaguered Eagles’ offense could be shorthanded vs. Bears

Philadelphia’s offense has been a lightning rod for controversy this season. The passing game hasn’t been on the same page throughout the year. And, despite the team’s immense talent at receiver, the Eagles’ passing offense ranks 23rd in the league, averaging 193.2 yards per game.

Article Continues Below

Smith has been Philadelphia’s most consistent pass catcher. He leads the team with 55 receptions and 754 yards through 11 games. But in a case of the squeaky wheel getting the grease, A.J. Brown was Jalen Hurts’ top receiver in Week 12’s loss to the Cowboys. Brown had eight grabs on 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Dallas.

Still, Smith was right behind him. The fifth-year wideout drew a team-high 11 targets, catching six passes for 89 scoreless yards.

Smith’s production will be hard to replace for the Eagles. Veteran tight end Dallas Goedert should earn extra looks and Jahan Dotson could figure into the game plan more extensively if Smith is forced to sit.

The Eagles bolstered their defense at the trade deadline and looked like legit contenders after reeling off four straight wins prior to the team’s meltdown against Dallas. Drama continues to follow Philly as locker room issues surrounding Hurts and Brown remain front and center.

In addition to Smith’s potential injury absence, the Eagles will be without Andrew Mukuba on Friday – and beyond. The rookie safety fractured his ankle in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.