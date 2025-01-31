Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will remain sidelined through the All-Star break as he recovers from a left hamstring injury. The 24-year-old, who has been out for the last month, underwent an MRI on his hamstring on Wednesday that revealed proper healing.

“He’s been on the court [doing] non-contract [workouts]. [His] scans were clean,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “We’re happy that everything is progressing the right way, and right now, it’s a matter of time and [about] being patient and working hard, and he’s doing it.”

Thomas missed a month early this season due to a strain in the same hamstring. He returned for two games before suffering another injury during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thomas had the best start of his NBA career this season while replacing Mikal Bridges as Brooklyn's No. 1 offensive option. He averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 45/38/88 shooting splits over 19 appearances.

The Nets' offense has plummeted to the bottom of the league amid injuries to Thomas and several other key players. Over a 3-15 stretch, Fernandez's squad ranks 29th on that end, averaging 99.9 points and 15.9 turnovers per game on 42/32/78 shooting splits.

Brooklyn has cautiously approached injuries lately while shifting focus towards boosting its draft lottery odds. Following the extended losing stretch, the team sits one game behind the Charlotte Hornets for fourth place and three games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third place in the draft lottery standings.

Thomas should step into a feature offensive role upon his return. He's one of several players the Nets will face decisions on this summer. The fourth-year guard is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent.