Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is progressing toward returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Thomas will undergo scans on his hamstring on Wednesday, after which the team will provide a timetable for his return.

Thomas has missed the Nets' last 13 games after aggravating his hamstring during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. That game was his second back after missing a month due to a strain in the same hamstring. He has progressed to on-court, non-contact workouts with Brooklyn's coaching staff.

Before his injury, Thomas had the best start to a season of his career while emerging as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option. The 24-year-old averaged 24.7 points on 45/38/88 shooting splits over 19 appearances.

Brooklyn's offense has struggled to stay functional in Thomas' absence. The Nets have posted a 116.67 offensive rating with him on the floor compared to a 106.95 with him off. They're 6-22 in games he's missed compared to 8-11 when he plays.

The Nets have cautiously approached injuries to key players during a 2-15 stretch over their last 17 games. Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons have all missed extended periods. Brooklyn ranks 29th in offense during that span, averaging 99.6 points and 16.2 turnovers on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

The losing skid has plummeted the Nets down the standings. Following Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn sits two games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the third place in the draft lottery standings.

Given their tanking agenda, the Nets should be in no rush to bring Thomas back from his second hamstring strain of the season. Brooklyn will close the week with road matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. They'll then return for a six-game homestand against the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.