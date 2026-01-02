Cam Thomas has been enduring a brutal 2025-26 season to this point, but he's been remaining patient in what looks to be his final season with the Brooklyn Nets. The writing of his Nets stint appears to be on the wall, as head coach Jordi Fernandez refused to put him into the starting lineup despite being down three starters during their 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day.

Thomas, at the very least, has not been letting his standing with the Nets organization affect his play one bit. He scored a team-high 21 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, and he was the only player on the team who had a positive plus-minus on the night.

After the game, it sure does look like Thomas' relationship with the team is fraught, as he did whatever he could to not stir even more drama by dodging a question about him coming off the bench.

“No comment,” Thomas said when asked whether or not he's frustrated about coming off the bench, via ClutchPoints Nets beat reporter Erik Slater.

Cam Thomas when asked if it was frustrating coming off the bench during tonight’s shorthanded loss: “No comment.” pic.twitter.com/d84kpGB2lr — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 2, 2026

There is a possibility that the Nets are just being cautious with Thomas as he's missed plenty of time this season with a hamstring strain. But no one should be surprised if Brooklyn is simply de-prioritizing him.

Cam Thomas and Nets are headed for a split

Thomas and the Nets were so far apart in contract negotiations this past offseason that the 24-year-old guard simply decided to take the qualifying offer. He's now headed for unrestricted free agency and could choose to sign with any team he pleases without the threat of the Nets matching any offer.

There is a universe where Thomas lands in the ideal situation where his scoring is maximized and he becomes a winning player. But the Nets don't seem to be willing to afford him that opportunity.