The Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets meet Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. ET with injury concerns looming large for both teams, according to the NBA’s official injury report.. Several important players are listed as questionable, with Rockets center Alperen Sengun and Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. drawing the most attention. Their availability could have a major impact on how this early 2026 matchup plays out, particularly in the frontcourt.

Houston enters the game with a total of seven names on the injury report. Sengun is listed as questionable with a left soleus strain after tweaking his calf, as he missed his last two games. The Rockets have taken a day-to-day approach with him and plan to re-evaluate his status closer to tip-off. Sengun has been central to Houston’s offense this season, averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

In addition to Sengun, fellow big men Steven Adams (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (illness) are also dealing with their own health concerns. Isaiah Crawford and Tyler Smith are both ruled out while on G League assignment. Houston is already adjusting without Fred VanVleet, who remains out for the season following ACL surgery on his right knee, making frontcourt depth and stability even more important.

The Nets have their own set of problems. Egor Demin is out with lower back soreness, while Haywood Highsmith continues to recover from right knee surgery. Terance Mann is questionable due to a right hip contusion, and Porter is also listed as questionable as he works through an illness.

Porter has been a major contributor for the Nets, averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season. His status is especially significant as Brooklyn looks to maintain momentum after winning seven of its last 11 games.

Both teams face lineup challenges that could shift rotations and game plans. Houston may struggle to replace Sengun’s playmaking and interior presence if he sits, while Brooklyn could lean more heavily on Nic Claxton, who has provided steady production on both ends of the floor.

This game also features Kevin Durant against his former team, and he'll look to have a big game, especially if Sengun sits.