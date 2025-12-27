The New York Jets have an opportunity to play spoiler against the New England Patriots in Week 17. New England is attempting to secure a division title for the first time since 2019. And the Patriots have a shot at their first No. 1 seed in eight years. The Jets could muck up the Patriots’ plans with a win on Sunday. It’s extremely unlikely. But they technically could win the game.

New England defensive back Christian Gonzalez had an unusual take on the Patriots' AFC East foe. “The Jets, they have a good offense,” Gonzalez told reporters with a straight face, per Carlos A. Lopez. “Breece Hall is a really good running back, AD Mitchell’s been playing real good, [Brady] Cook’s gonna be playing and he’s a good young quarterback,” he added.

“At the end of the day, it’s a division game. Everybody knows how division games get, they’re always a little chippy. You know, they’re gonna bring their best… So, we’ve gotta attack this week and be ready for Sunday.”

Christian Gonzalez offers demonstrably false Jets take

With all due respect to Gonzalez’s opinion, the Jets do not in fact have a good offense. New York ranks 28th in total yards per game and scoring. And the team’s passing offense is dead last in the NFL, averaging a not-very-good 145.9 yards per contest.

Breece Hall is a good running back. The fourth-year pro is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season. And the Jets seem happy with AD Mitchell, who the Colts added in the Sauce Gardner deal after he flamed out in Indianapolis.

But the Patriots’ seventh-ranked defense should be just fine against New York. The Jets fell to 3-12 after an embarrassing 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. And despite struggling mightily, Brady Cook will start again on Sunday.

The undrafted rookie quarterback is still looking for his first win (and first turnover-free game) after three NFL starts. However, he won’t have much help in Week 17. The Jets ruled out multiple players for the matchup, including Mason Taylor and Will McDonald.

Aaron Glenn proved that it’s not just business as usual on his watch. In the past, the Jets’ offense has dragged down the team’s strong defensive unit. But under Glenn, the defense is historically terrible also. New York set a new record Sunday, becoming the first team to go 15 games without recording a single interception.