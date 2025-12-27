The future of one of college football’s most iconic rivalries has become a flashpoint across the sport, and USC Trojans legendary quarterback Carson Palmer is not hiding his frustration.

With USC and Notre Dame Fighting Irish unable to agree on scheduling terms beyond 2025, the annual matchup is officially on pause, ending a tradition that has defined generations of college football fans.

Palmer addressed the situation directly when asked about USC not scheduling Notre Dame moving forward. His reaction reflected the emotional weight of the rivalry for former players and alumni.

“I’m upset with my alumni,” said Palmer, via Nolan, who posted the reaction on X, formerly Twitter. “Notre Dame is a game you play every year if you’re serious about being elite. You don’t run from tradition or competition and forget about a top 5 rivalry.”

Palmer’s comments came amid growing backlash following confirmation that the two schools failed to reach an agreement for the 2026 season. The rivalry, which began in 1926, had only been interrupted once before, during World War II, and had otherwise endured nearly eight decades uninterrupted, aside from Covid pandemic-related disruptions.

At the center of the breakdown were scheduling and playoff-related concerns. USC reportedly pushed to move the rivalry game to Week Zero, the opening weekend before the regular season officially begins. From the Trojans’ perspective, an early matchup would help mitigate the risk of a late-season loss damaging College Football Playoff hopes, particularly as USC adjusts to the physical demands and travel challenges of the Big Ten.

Notre Dame declined that proposal. Complicating matters further was the Irish’s reported agreement with the College Football Playoff beginning in 2026, which guarantees Notre Dame a spot in the bracket if it finishes ranked inside the top 12. USC officials viewed that arrangement as a competitive imbalance, especially given Notre Dame’s independent status.

With negotiations stalling, both schools acknowledged the importance of the rivalry in a joint statement but confirmed no agreement could be reached for 2026.

Notre Dame quickly filled the opening by finalizing a two-year series with BYU, while USC began exploring alternative nonconference options, including a potential Week Zero home game at the Coliseum.

The decision has drawn criticism from fans and former players alike, including other USC legends who echoed Heisman winning QB Palmer’s belief that elite programs should embrace, not avoid, historic challenges.

There is still hope that this pause is temporary. If cooler heads prevail and playoff structures continue to evolve, USC and Notre Dame could yet find common ground.