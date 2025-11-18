A humbled Nic Claxton spoke before the media at April's exit interviews following the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 campaign. The 26-year-old was coming off his worst season in years, during which he battled a debilitating back injury. Claxton took responsibility for his subpar play and said he was looking forward to using the offseason to get healthy.

Six months later, the veteran center is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Claxton has been a bright spot during the tanking Nets' apathetic 2-11 start. The big man looks rejuvenated, emerging as one of the NBA's most efficient offensive centers while shouldering a heavy burden in Jordi Fernandez's offense. He's averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game, both career-highs, while posting a 64.8 true shooting percentage, his highest since his breakout 2022-23 campaign.

“We’ve all seen how he’s worked all summer… He’s gotta sustain it for 82 [games], but all his work is paying off,” Fernandez said of Claxton's dramatic improvement. “Right now, he’s doing a good job driving to the rim and being aggressive. He's also finding his teammates. The challenge is whether he can reach four-plus assists per game. Those steps are important. And then from there, we want high-level defense. So that’s the biggest challenge right now for him. But overall, I’m very happy with his performance… When he plays with energy, he affects everybody else, all his teammates.”

With the Nets lacking a high-level on-ball creator, Claxton has taken on a more prominent offensive role.

Is Nic Claxton part of Nets' future plans amid career-best start?

Article Continues Below

The seven-year veteran has excelled amid his career-high workload, showing significant improvement as a driver. He's flashed an array of crafty moves — ghosting dribble handoffs, crossing over slower centers, and decelerating at the rim to create separation.

Claxton is averaging 5.8 drives per 36 minutes, over two more than any other season in his career. He's shooting a career-high 58.1 percent on those plays.