Egor Demin's NBA debut is the most anticipated for a Brooklyn Nets rookie in recent memory. However, fans have yet to see the No. 8 pick this preseason, as he's been sidelined due to a plantar fascia tear.

Demin took a significant step towards a return this week ahead of Brooklyn's Oct. 22 regular-season opener. The rookie point guard participated in contact portions of practice during the Nets' China trip, as seen on one of the team's social media posts.

Egor Demin appears to be doing contract work during Nets practice in Macao. A good sign for his progression ahead of Brooklyn’s regular season opener on Oct. 22. pic.twitter.com/cNMJszinul — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Demin's foot injury cropped up after his four Summer League appearances in late July. While he's yet to take the floor this preseason, his progression to contact drills is an encouraging sign two weeks away from Brooklyn's first regular-season action.

Demin said at Nets Media Day that he was “assuming the injury is not a big deal.” General Manager Sean Marks said that the rookie would be ready for the regular-season opener.

“He'll be limited for the first part of camp in what he's going to be doing, but hopefully there's a buildup through the first couple of weeks, and then he gets out there. But we have no issues with thinking that he's gonna miss the start of the season or anything like that,” Marks said.

Demin is the Nets' projected starting point guard entering year two of the team's rebuild. The Russian floor general averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists on .412/.273/.695 shooting splits across 33 appearances last season at BYU. During his absence, fellow rookies Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore have battled for Brooklyn's starting point guard reps.

Saraf started during Saturday's preseason opener, a 123-88 win over Hapoel Jerusalem. However, Traore got the nod during Friday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns in Macao.

The Nets will have a rematch with the Suns on Sunday before traveling to face the Toronto Raptors during their preseason finale on Oct. 17.