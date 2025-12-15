The Los Angeles Lakers came into their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday looking to wipe the bitter taste of their NBA Cup defeat by the San Antonio Spurs out of their mouth. So far, the Lakers were on their way to doing just that, as they held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. One play that summed up the Lakers’ effort against the Suns was big man Jaxson Hayes throwing down a poster dunk.

JAXSON HAYES THROWS IT DOWN OVER OSO IGHODARO 😳pic.twitter.com/H7NPm6crmV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jaxson Hayes’ dunk came late in the third quarter as the Lakers were trying to create separation from the Suns. Jake LaRavia came up with a steal, shot out on the break, and found the trailing Hayes who threw down a monster, two-handed jam over Oso Ighodaro. Hayes was fouled on the play, sending him to the free-throw line.

As the Lakers prepared for their clash against the Suns, one of the major talking points was the team’s defensive woes, something Hayes himself has spoken about earlier this season. As of publication, the Lakers were holding the Suns to under 100 points late in the fourth quarter.

Hayes has been a difference maker for the Lakers this season, serving primarily as the team’s backup center behind Deandre Ayton. Coming into Sunday’s game, he had appeared in 21 games, including two starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game.

He had been averaging 5.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 assists with splits of 72.6 percent shooting from the field, 100 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 62.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Late in the fourth quarter against the Suns, Hayes had 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.