On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets retired the jersey of former All-Star Vince Carter during the halftime period of their game against the Miami Heat. Carter spent four seasons in a Nets uniform when the team was located in New Jersey, leading the organization to three playoff appearances and securing multiple All-Star berths during that span.

Two of Carter's more high profile teammates during his tenure with the Nets were Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson, each of whom shared heartwarming messages for the Hall of Famer for the ceremony, per the team account on Instagram.

“What an incredible journey,” said Kidd in a prerecorded message. “Incredible teammate, incredible person. For those who didn't get a chance to see Vince, he made the game so easy and so exciting. Not just the dunks, but the threes, the long threes. And I can't forget the passes that you did not catch. I know I threw them too high, but you made me look good. Vince, enjoy tonight.”

Jefferson shared a similar sentiment.

“Look, Vince, I wish I could be there. They have me working,” said Jefferson. “I don't know why I retired and then continued to work, kind of like you did, kind of like J-Kidd. But I just want to tell you how much being next to you as a player meant to me, as a mentor. I remember sitting in college watching you win the dunk contest, and you being my favorite dunker of all time… Vince, you are a legend, this is well-deserved. Congratulations on the Hall of Fame, and congratulations on having your jersey up in the rafters.”

The Nets were the second team this year to retire Carter's number, as previously, the Toronto Raptors, another organization that Carter helped guide to considerable postseason success, also gave him the honor.

Additionally, Carter was also named to the Hall of Fame recently. Carter retired from basketball in 2020.