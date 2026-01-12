The Milwaukee Bucks have spent the last year maneuvering to rebuild their roster to Giannis Antetokounmpo's liking. Despite numerous reports painting a picture of Antetokounmpo's wandering eye, the team remains steadfast in its attempt to convince the superstar to stick around.

The Bucks' desire for win-now upgrades opens the door for an aggressive move ahead of the deadline. Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. could be among the team's top targets.

Milwaukee has had internal discussions about trading for Porter and is a team to monitor for his services leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline, according to Jake Fischer and Sam Amick. While the Bucks have depleted most of their asset pool in recent years, they have enough in the cupboard to make a competitive offer for the ascending Nets star.

Will Bucks make a competitive offer for Michael Porter Jr. before trade deadline?

The Bucks can include their 2031 or 2032 first-round pick in a package for Porter. They could also offer a swap on whichever pick they do not trade outright. Kyle Kuzma would be the main salary filler in the deal, alongside several smaller contracts, which could be rerouted to a third team, depending on their value. Kuzma is under contract for $22.4 million and will be an expiring contract at $20.3 million next season.

While the Nets are likely seeking multiple first-round picks for Porter, a distant, unprotected pick from the Bucks should be enticing. Milwaukee has burned through most of its asset pool in an attempt to placate Antetokounmpo. While they'll receive a haul if they do eventually trade him, there's no guarantee they'll successfully rebuild their roster in one of the NBA's smallest markets.

Brooklyn acquired the Denver Nuggets' unprotected 2032 first-round pick alongside Porter this summer. Adding an unprotected 2031 or 2032 Bucks first-rounder would give the Nets two highly valued trade chips for when they choose to pursue a star in the coming years.

On Milwaukee's end, Porter would offer a much-needed No. 2 scoring option alongside Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have posted a 107.7 offensive rating without Antetokounmpo on the floor this season, which would rank dead-last among all NBA teams.

Porter has maintained the high-level efficiency he displayed in Denver while shouldering a heavier offensive burden with Brooklyn. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has averaged 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 49/40/83 shooting splits.

His outside shooting, secondary shot creation and ability to carry second units for extended stretches would be a nice complement next to Antetokounmpo.