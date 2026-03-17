Monday's Brooklyn Nets-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Barclays Center was a forgettable late-season game for many. However, for the Israeli basketball community, it was a night they'll never forget. With Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija facing Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, it marked the first time three Israelis ever shared the court during an NBA game.

Avdija received a strong response from the 17,030 fans in attendance, saying that he “felt like he was back in Tel Aviv” following the 114-95 Portland win. The 25-year-old said there were plenty tuning in back home.

“I know a lot of people were watching the game back home tonight. It's awesome,” Avdija said. “This is a big one for me, especially [since Ben and I] grew up next to each other. Like 20 minutes from each other. It's awesome to see him scoring and thriving in the league. Danny, too… I was definitely amazed to see the Barclays Center full. It means a lot to me. I have no words to describe the amount of support they gave me and the guys. I’m very happy to have this crowd behind me. I'm happy they saw us playing tonight.”

Deni Avdija on the support he received from the Brooklyn crowd last night: “I was definitely amazed to see the Barclays Center full. It means a lot to me. I have no words to describe the amount of support they showed me. I’m very happy to have this crowd behind me.” pic.twitter.com/tPyLgMwM71 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 17, 2026

Avdija has had a breakout season while leading the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference play-in. The All-Star forward has averaged 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 53 appearances.

Deni Avdija shares court with Nets rookies Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf in Brooklyn

Meanwhile, Saraf and Wolf are attempting to carve out roles with the rebuilding Nets after being selected No. 26 and No. 27 in June's draft. Saraf said his relationship with Avdija began last year when his Ratiopharm Ulm team faced the Trail Blazers during the NBA preseason.

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“Since then, we're in touch all the time… It was great [facing Deni tonight]. I was waiting for this game for a long time,” Saraf told reporters. “He's a great dude, a great friend of mine. Especially with Danny Wolf [playing], too. Three Israelis on the court at the same time. It was something very special… [Deni's] had a huge impact [on basketball in Israel]. The entire year, everybody in Israel has followed him. Everybody was supporting. The guys from Israel know how big it was to have an Israeli All-Star for the first time. It was huge. So, we're all very happy for him.”

Saraf struggled early in his rookie season while bouncing between the NBA and the G League. However, the 6-foot-6 guard played his best basketball recently, averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists on 53.1 percent shooting over his last four appearances. He scored a season-high 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting while dishing out four assists on Monday.

“[Ben's] probably going through the rookie stuff as I did,” Avdija said. “It's probably fatigue, and it's probably knowing how to take care of the body, but he seems like he's doing a good job. It seems like he's very tough and hard-nosed. He knows how to play basketball. I'm always here for him, but I feel like he's doing really good.”

Wolf, who grew up in Illinois, became a naturalized Israeli citizen and played for the national team at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship. Following a breakout season at Michigan, he's shown encouraging flashes as a rookie with Brooklyn.

Wolf has averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 54 appearances. The 21-year-old said he could “100 percent” envision himself playing alongside Avdija and Saraf on the Israeli national team “if the opportunity presents itself.”

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who rose through the NBA ranks after coming to the United States from Spain, spoke about the significance of Monday's game.

“Yeah, it’s special,” Fernandez said. “When other countries outside the US and Europe can be represented with three players here, it means the world, and it’s a special day that everybody has to enjoy. And I think they are already… I don’t know Deni, but I’m sure he’s excited to play. I know Ben and Danny are. And that’s good. It’s one of the two times that we’ll see this, and hopefully for many years, see how these guys grow. Obviously Deni, a career year and how much better he has gotten. And then our two young guys, they’re getting better. And I want to see this matchup over the years and how interesting, how cool it is to see them play against each other.”