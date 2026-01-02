The Brooklyn Nets will be facing off against the Washington Wizards, and they'll be without one of their top scorers in the matchup. Michael Porter Jr. will be out for the second straight game with an illness, as he missed their matchup against the Houston Rockets yesterday.

The Nets don't have that many scoring options as is, so it will be next man up once again for the team.

Porter is having the best season of his career, as he's currently averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, all career highs for him. The Nets are obviously in the mode of rebuilding their team, and Porter has taken advantage of the opportunity they have given him.

He has won them some games by himself, and it's evident that this is the kind of player he could always be when he first came into the league, but injuries set him back. Now that he's showing the whole package, teams are looking at what he could bring to their organization, which is why the trade rumors have been loud recently.

Article Continues Below

One of the teams that has been rumored to have interest in him is the Detroit Pistons, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. At the same time, they want to be cautious with any move they make.

“The Pistons, as we've been reporting, have signaled that they don't want to accelerate this pleasant surprise of a rebound from a 14-68 campaign in 2023-24 with an over-aggressive move during the season,” Fischer reported.

Porter would be another high-scoring option for the Pistons, but it seems like they may be content with what they have now. They also don't seem like they don't want to give up a lot to acquire any players, which also makes sense.

The Pistons won't be the only team that has its eyes on Porter, especially teams that think they may be a piece or two away from truly contending.