The Brooklyn Nets acquired Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets in a surprise NBA Free Agency move. Now officially a Net, Porter Jr. responded in classic MPJ fashion: calm, casual, and totally unfazed. The 6'10” forward recently shared how he found out about the trade. Let’s just say there was no drama, no phone calls, and no frantic packing.

Michael Porter Jr. on his reaction to being traded from the Nuggets to the Nets 😅 "Honestly, I'm not like a super anxious guy or anything like that. So on the plane when I found out, I was kind of just like, 'Well, I'm traded,' and took a nap afterwards." (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/k63ogtseZB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

While speaking to reporters, Porter Jr. said, “Honestly, I’m not a super anxious guy or anything like that.” He added, “So on the plane when I found out, I was kind of just like, ‘Well, I’m traded,’ and took a nap afterwards.” He wrapped it up with a smile: “I’m excited to be here.”

Looking back his career with the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. quipped “I love Denver. I loved my time there, but I'm excited to be here.”

Yes, the 6-foot-10 forward with a silky jumper and calm demeanor shrugged off the life-changing news with a nap at 30,000 feet. It’s a response that perfectly matches Porter’s reputation as one of the NBA’s most chill superstars, and it’s already making waves among Nets fans and teammates alike.

Brooklyn acquired Porter as part of a larger multi-team trade aimed at adding wing scoring and floor spacing. After averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc, Porter gives the Nets a high-ceiling weapon who can complement rising star Cam Thomas and anchor the forward position with versatility.

The move marks a new chapter for Porter, who spent his entire NBA career with Denver before this trade. Injuries initially clouded his early years, but he emerged as a key contributor during the Nuggets' 2023 championship run. His blend of size, shooting, and athleticism makes him a valuable addition to Brooklyn’s retooled roster.

While the adjustment from mile-high Denver to bustling Brooklyn will be real, Porter seems unfazed, if not amused. With his sense of humor and scoring touch intact, Nets fans have every reason to be excited. Even the Nets front office is excited with the arrival of Michael Porter Jr.

Despite staying quiet in NBA Free Agency after the MPJ trade, the Nets may have already made their biggest move. The real question now, are they ready to see Porter light up Barclays Center and take Brooklyn to the next level?