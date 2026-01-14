The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, but Michael Porter Jr. was already in New Orleans early, just in time to be in the city for when the Pelicans squared off against his former team, the Nuggets. So Porter found it a very good use of his time to catch the action at Smoothie King Center, seeing a few familiar faces in the process.

Porter must have been thrilled to see the Nuggets take home the victory over the Pelicans, 120-116. He may no longer be on the team, but he's still good friends with his former teammates, having been in the trenches with most of them. More importantly, he must have gotten some valuable intel in squaring off against the Pelicans with his current employer, the Nets, looking to earn their 12th win of the season.

Michael Porter Jr. pulled up to see his former team the Nuggets take on the Pelicans tonight 🤩 Nets play New Orleans tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/yYU7jyYWsa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2026

Porter spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Nuggets, and he won a title with them in 2023. He had to give way this offseason due to cap management purposes, and for what it's worth, he's flourished as well in a primary role with the Nets. While Porter certainly misses playing on a consistent winning team, having the opportunity to be a star for his own team has to be a very thrilling experience as well.

Michael Porter Jr.'s not long for the Nets

Porter has been brilliant for a bad Nets team, and he's drawn plenty of interest on the trade market as a result. He's been one of the best volume scorers in the association this season, and he's surely going to net Brooklyn even more in a trade than they already have (a 2032 first-rounder from the Nuggets).

There is less than a month to go before the trade deadline, and one would have to think that Porter's going to be landing with a contending team sooner than later.