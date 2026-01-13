Michael Porter Jr.'s breakout has made him the hottest commodity on the market leading up to this year's NBA trade deadline. The Brooklyn Nets forward's outside shooting, off-ball movement and secondary shot-creation would offer a significant upgrade for several contenders ahead of the playoffs.

Porter has averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists on .491/.404/.838 shooting splits while stepping in as Brooklyn's No. 1 option. He's one of five players averaging 25-plus points on over 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three, alongside Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant.

With the Nets in the early stages of a rebuild, there has been no shortage of mock trades sending Porter to a contender. One of the latest came from Bill Simmons, who proposed a three-team deal involving the Nets, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bill Simmons' Michael Porter Jr. trade idea involving Nets, Pistons, Timberwolves

Nets acquire: Tobias Harris, Rob Dillingham, two first-round picks via Detroit

Pistons acquire: Michael Porter Jr., Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves acquire: Jaden Ivey

Assessing the deal for the Nets

Starting with Brooklyn, this framework has been floated in various forms throughout Porter's breakout season. The Pistons own the best record in the Eastern Conference and have a glaring need for scoring and outside shooting alongside Cade Cunningham.

On the surface, flipping Porter for a large expiring contract and two first-round picks sounds like a home run for the Nets, given they acquired the forward as a salary dump this summer. However, Detroit would likely push to include its closest tradable first-round picks — 2026 and 2028, likely with protections on the latter — given the strength of the current roster.

The Pistons' 2026 first-round pick is currently 29th, and while nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, their 2028 first-rounder is also likely to be a late selection. Harris' expiring contract would open a significant chunk of cap space for the Nets this summer, which they could use to acquire an impact player or absorb another salary dump in exchange for more draft picks. While Dillingham has struggled early in his career, Brooklyn could view him as an interesting upside swing, given his past pedigree.

The Nets would have a lengthy discussion about this offer, but they are likely aiming for draft capital with higher upside. For example, a future unprotected pick from the Golden State Warriors or Milwaukee Bucks — two teams with uncertain futures who have interest in Porter — should move the needle more for Brooklyn.

Offering a distant, unprotected first-round pick alongside their 2026 selection could get the Pistons past the hypothetical finish line.

Assessing the deal for the Pistons

The palatability of this deal for the Pistons would depend on what draft capital they are sacrificing. However, if they can land Porter and DiVincenzo while only sacrificing Harris, Ivey and their 2026 and 2028 first-round picks, they'd be hard-pressed not to pull the trigger.

The Pistons hold the best record in the Eastern Conference by 3.5 games. Adding a proven scorer like Porter and a floor-spacer like DiVincenzo alongside Cunningham could put them over the top in a watered-down East.

Porter was a key contributor during the Denver Nuggets' title run and is proving he can maintain his efficiency in a scaled-up role with the Nets. DiVincenzo has produced at a steady level for most of his career and offers extensive playoff experience.

There's an argument for the Pistons to pass on such a move if Brooklyn is demanding distant, unprotected first-round picks. Even with Porter and DiVincenzo, Detroit would be an underdog against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a playoff series. Further, Porter has a significant injury history and, like DiVincenco, will be seeking a high-priced extension beginning in 2027-28.

Still, for a team that just spent half a decade in the NBA's basement, the prospect of solidifying a place as the Eastern Conference favorite should be very enticing.

Assessing the deal for the Timberwolves

Simmons' proposed deal makes the least sense for the Timberwolves. DiVincenzo is a proven commodity who provides much-needed floor spacing alongside Anthony Edwards and leads the Timberwolves in net rating (8.7) this season. Trading him (and Dillingham) for Ivey, who would provide some secondary shot-creation but is an inferior three-point shooter and defender, would make the team worse in the short term.

Further, DiVincenzo is under contract for $12.5 million next season, while Ivey will be a restricted free agent and seeking an extension. Theoretically, Ivey presents a buy-low candidate whom the Timberwolves could lock in at a lower long-term price than what DiVincenzo will command on his next contract. However, swapping the two straight up would be a risky proposition for Minnesota.

The Nets and Pistons could easily swing a deal for Porter without the Timberwolves' inclusion. Detroit could trade Ivey or another mid-sized contract, such as Caris LeVert ($14.1 million), Ron Holland ($8.6 million) or Paul Reed ($5.3 million), alongside Harris to match Porter's salary.