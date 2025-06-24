One of the Brooklyn Nets' potential international NBA draft targets will be at Barclays Center for Wednesday's festivities. Noa Essengue will miss the remainder of the German league finals to attend the draft in Brooklyn, according to BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas.

The 18-year-old French forward has had a productive season for Ratiopharm Ulm in the BBL, Germany's top professional league. He's averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 52/28/71 shooting splits in 22.8 minutes per game. Ulm currently leads Bayern Munich 2–1 in the best-of-five German league finals, with Game 4 scheduled for June 24th.

While Essengue was unable to participate in private workouts with NBA teams, he remains a projected lottery pick due to his impressive measurables, versatility and production at the professional level. He was one of 24 prospects to receive a green room invite to attend Wednesday's draft.

Essengue is the second-youngest player in this year's draft, just three days older than Cooper Flagg. His recent measurements are likely to catch the eyes of NBA front offices. He came in at 6-foot-10 barefoot and 204 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a 9-foot-2 standing reach, according to DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.

Essengue's size, fluid athleticism and high motor have allowed him to impact the game in numerous ways for Ulm. The forward has been effective attacking the basket as a transition ball-handler, roll man and secondary self-creator, posting a 62.5 true shooting percentage. He's been a free-throw drawing machine, attempting 7.6 per 36 minutes and converting 70.7 percent.

If he can grow into his frame and develop his raw handle and three-point shot (27.6 percent on 3.4 attempts per game), his offensive impact could be immense. Defensively, his length, versatility and high motor offer encouraging upside.

Bleacher Report projects the Nets to select Essengue at No. 8 in its latest mock. Meanwhile, ESPN has him going No. 9 to the Toronto Raptors.