The Brooklyn Nets will have no shortage of directions they can take with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Noa Essengue has been linked to the rebuilding squad amid a recent surge up draft boards. The French Phenom received a green room invite to attend the draft at Barclays Center, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Essengue is one of 19 prospects to receive an invite, alongside Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, Jeremiah Fears, Kon Knueppel, Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, Carter Bryant, Derik Queen, Asa Newell, Collin Murray-Boyles, Thomas Sorber, Liam McNeeley, Nolan Traore, and Will Riley.

The 18-year-old has impressed with his performance this season for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany's top professional league. He has averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 54.5 percent shooting in 21.4 minutes per game over his last 13 appearances.

Noa Essengue receives NBA Draft green room invite amid ties to Nets

Essengue is the second-youngest player in this year's draft class, behind only Cooper Flagg. His impact at the professional level at such a young age has piqued the interest of NBA front offices. While he's a raw prospect who will need to improve as a ball-handler and outside shooter, his blend of size, fluid mobility and athleticism is highly enticing.

Essengue's recent pre-draft measurements will help his case as a potential top-10 pick. He came in at 6-foot-10 barefoot and 204 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, according to DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich. The Frenchman's 9-foot-2 standing reach is just five inches shorter than Victor Wembanyama's.

ClutchPoints and Bleacher Report project the Nets to select Essengue at No. 8 in their latest mock drafts. ESPN has him ranked No. 9 on its top 100 big board and projects the Toronto Raptors to select him with the No. 9 pick.