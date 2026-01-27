The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to rebound from a 37-point loss when they travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. They'll be shorthanded for the road matchup. Noah Clowney will miss his second consecutive game due to lower back soreness.

Clowney has been among the Nets' most productive players since entering the team's starting lineup early this season. The 21-year-old has averaged 14.5 points — the second-most on the team — 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on .395/.329/.803 shooting splits across 36 starts.

With Clowney, Nolan Traore and Cam Thomas sidelined, the Nets put up one of their worst offensive performances of the season during Sunday's 126-89 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Traore (illness) and Thomas (ankle sprain) are probable for the Suns matchup. The former is coming off his best performance of the season, posting 21 points, three rebounds and two assists on 7-of-13 shooting during Friday's 130-126 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Thomas has struggled over his last eight appearances, averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists on 29.8 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from three.

Tyrese Martin is questionable for Tuesday's game due to left knee soreness.

The Nets lost by 54 points to the New York Knicks and 37 points to the Clippers in two of their last three games. Following a 7-3 stretch in December, they've lost 14 of their previous 16 games. They rank dead-last in offense, 29th in defense and dead-last in net rating (-14.0) during that span.

The Nets' recent struggles have raised them to fifth in the draft lottery standings, 1.5 behind the Sacramento Kings in fourth and two behind the New Orleans Pelicans in third.

Meanwhile, the Suns have lost two straight games amid injuries to Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring). Both will miss Tuesday's matchup.