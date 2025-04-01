The NBA has suspended five players involved in a fight that took place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid are the two Timberwolves players who each received one-game suspensions. Pistons' Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser also received one-game suspensions. Isaiah Stewart received a two-game suspension from the league office due to his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts on the court.

Related NewsArticle continues below
All Active Locker Codes For NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER
All Active Locker Codes For NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER
Spurs logo in front, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox images in the back.
Spurs’ honest take on finishing season without Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox
Bill Simmons with Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg, and Zion Williamson, in a Duke basketball jersey next to Simmons. There are also question marks around Flagg and Williamson
Bill Simmons weighs in on Cooper Flagg vs. Zion Williamson prospect debate

There were seven total players and coaches ejected from Sunday's game between the Timberwolves and Pistons after an all-out brawl broke out in the second quarter. DiVincenzo, Reid, Stewart, Sasser, and Holland were all ejected, as were Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff and Minnesota's assistant Pablo Prigioni.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.