The NBA has suspended five players involved in a fight that took place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid are the two Timberwolves players who each received one-game suspensions. Pistons' Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser also received one-game suspensions. Isaiah Stewart received a two-game suspension from the league office due to his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts on the court.

There were seven total players and coaches ejected from Sunday's game between the Timberwolves and Pistons after an all-out brawl broke out in the second quarter. DiVincenzo, Reid, Stewart, Sasser, and Holland were all ejected, as were Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff and Minnesota's assistant Pablo Prigioni.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.