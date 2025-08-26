Terance Mann's trade to the Brooklyn Nets is more than just a homecoming. It's an introduction to a role he's never seen before. The 28-year-old will be the oldest player on a roster featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks and no All-Stars.

After six seasons as a complementary piece with the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, Mann is ready to embrace a leadership role and expanded offensive workload.

“I’ve been with those [rookie] guys a ton this summer and they’re super hungry, willing to learn basketball. It’s going to be fun,” he told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “I’m excited for the challenge and I feel like I was built for this. I’m in my prime right now and ready to show the world what I’ve really got outside this role I’ve been playing for the last six seasons.”

Mann spent five and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers after they selected him with the No. 48 pick in the 2019 draft. The Florida State product made 378 appearances with 168 starts for the team. Los Angeles traded him to the Atlanta Hawks at last year's deadline for Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks.

The Hawks traded Mann, who is entering the first year of a three-year, $47 million contract, and the No. 22 pick in this year's draft to the Nets in a salary dump earlier this summer.

Mann will have an opportunity to rehabilitate his value while playing a featured role with Brooklyn. The forward's most productive scoring season came in 2021-22, when he averaged 10.8 points on 48/37/78 shooting splits in 28.6 minutes per game. He maintained his efficiency in a smaller role over the last three seasons, averaging 8.5 points on 51/37/78 shooting splits in 23.1 minutes per game.

Mann should have ample opportunity to showcase what he can do offensively with Brooklyn. The Nets will face a severe shot creation deficit this season. Cam Thomas (if he re-signs) and Michael Porter Jr. are the team's top offensive options, with rookies Egor Demin and Nolan Traore expected to handle the point guard responsibilities.

Should he perform well this season, Mann (28) is young enough to be a part of Brooklyn's next iteration. The Nets could also look to flip the veteran forward to add to their league-leading stash of draft picks.